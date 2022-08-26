Is Stephen Appiah considering a possible return to football?

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Stephen Appiah set social media on fire on Thursday with football loving Ghanaians scratching their head and asking if he is thinking about returning to football as a player or coach.



Appiah tweeted "I do not like the red carpet, I prefer the green pitch," with a picture of the former Juventus midfielder in pushup mode.



Appiah popularly known in football circles as Tornado made 69 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 16 goals.



Recently his former teammate Asamoah Gyan came out to declare that he will like to represent Ghana in the 2022 World Cup tournament. Maybe Stephen Appiah is also considering so...time will tell.



Appiah captained the Black Stars in Ghana's first World Cup debut in 2006 and at the 2010 World Cup. He first took over the armband when Ghana faced Slovenia national team in a friendly fixture in May 2002.



Appiah played for MTN FA Cup winners Accra Hearts of Oak from 1995 to 1997. He then moved outside Ghana to feature for Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Fenerbahçe, Bologna, Cesena and Vojvodina.



