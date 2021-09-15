Is Milovan Rajevac the next Black Stars coach?

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rife speculations indicate that Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac is in line for the Black Stars job.



It has been widely reported in the media that Milovan Rajevac has been settled on by the Ghana Football Association as CK Akonnor’s successor.



If confirmed, Rajevac will be making a return to Ghana almost eleven years after leaving the team.



Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to a quarter-final finish at the 2010 World Cup. Before that, Rajevac’s Black Stars were defeated by Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Akonnor was sacked by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, September 14, 2021, following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



