Is Andre Ayew's goal against All-Stars his all-time best?

Sports News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has described his incredible strike in the All-Stars Game as the best goal of his career.



Andre displayed a swashbuckling performance during the clash, swiveling his way through an army of defenders to fire home a mouthwatering strike to give the All-Stars a 3-2 win over Arthur Legacy XI.



The game ended 3-2 in favour of Ayew’s team - Ghana XI which won the Black Stars Skipper the 2022 highest Calcio Trade Ball Award.



Andre Dede Ayew after he received the award said “Thank you for this honour, the highest at the CTB awards.”



He added…."It has been an eventful season of football for me. Club and international football have given me a lot. This award, for me, should be extra fuel. Thank you.”



The All-Stars game was part of a 3-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.



Watch the video of Andre Ayew’s classic goal here:



