Iron Man ironed out by Number One

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osu came to a standstill as Boxing lovers and revellers came to witness the Teteete Boxing night



The Teteete boxing night which was organised by Silver Black Promotions to crown the Osu Homowo festival was held at the Osu Five Junction.



The night was chaired by the Osu Mantse, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV. In his address, He admonished his people to stand with him to develop sports. “This boxing night is not the end but a demonstration of a new beginning. Let’s give ourselves ten years and we will have world champions coming from Osu.”



He bemoaned the lack of boxing facilities in Osu and promised that very soon there was going to be a boxing gym in Osu.



The night witnessed eleven exciting bouts.



The main event was between Number One and Iron Man. Three rounds of boxing with Iron Man coming into the ring with lots of experience whiles Number One displayed skills and stamina.



At the end of the three rounds, Judge one scored 30-27 (Number One) Judge Two scored 29-28 (Iron Man) and Judge three scored 30-27 (Number One). By a majority decision, Number One won the bout.



He express his excitement and thanked his management and coach for the victory.



There was a contention between Number One and Osu Lion as he mount the ring. The promoter Daniel Ablorh Sowah agreed to organise the bout between Number One and Osu Lion come November which they all agree.



Also, present on the night was Charles Quartey of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, Ace sports journalist and ring announcer, Mohammed Amin Lamptey Coach Naa Amerley Turkson OF Wisdom Gym and a host of GBA Officials.