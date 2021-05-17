Iron Dome: Evritin about di defense weapon Israel dey use stop air strike form Gaza, Hamas

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Iron Dome na air defense system wey Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries develop.



Dem design di defence system to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells.



Iron Dome don dey operational since 2011 and dem consider am among di most advanced defence systems for di world.



Di Iron Dome dey use radar to identify and destroy incoming threats before dem fit cause damage.



Dem design di all-weather system specially to help combat shorter-range rudimentary weapons like di kain rockets wey dem dey fire from Gaza.



Di Iron Dome bin dey expensive to develop, but manufacturers say e dey cheap now, sake of di technology wey im dey use to differentiate between missile wey dey likely to hit areas wey don develop and di one wey go land for empty locations.



Static and mobile units dey only launch interceptor missiles to shoot-down anyting wey e feel say dey dangerous.



Ten years since di Iron Dome become operational, Israel now get 10 batteries wey dem deploy across di country, each wit three to four launchers wey fit fire 20 interceptor missiles.



"Di number of Israelis wey don die and injure go dey far higher if to say di Iron Dome system no dey, wey don become a life saver as e dey always be," tok-tok person for Israeli military Lt Col Jonathan Conricus tok.



But some analyst say, di intensity of recent pressure from Gaza suggest say militant groups dey attempt to overwhelm di Iron Dome - wey dey raise concern about di possible limitation of di defense system.



Some of di worst violence wey don happun for many years for Israel and Gaza don lead to dramatic image of confrontation across di sky for di regions.



More dan 2,000 rockets na im Hamas and oda Palestinian militant groups don fire srael in five days.



But di Israeli Iron Dome don stop about 90% of di rockets dem intercept, according to di Israeli military.



