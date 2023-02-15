You are here: HomeSports2023 02 15Article 1714802

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Iranian-American billionaire Najafi set to purchase Tottenham for £3bn - Reports

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi has expressed interest in purchasing Tottenham Hotspur, The Financial Times claims.

The Financial Times suggests that Najafi is preparing to make a £3.1bn bid for the North London side.

Najafi, the chair of MSP Sports Capital previously held a minority share in National Basket Ball Association(NBA) side Phoenix Suns.

The MSP and partners reportedly are willing to put forward 70% of the purchase price while the 30% will come from backers in Abu Dhabi.

Tottenham's current owners, ENIC International Limited are reportedly willing to cash in on the club, letting go of 85.55% of the total share capital in the club.

ENIC has held the shares for 22 years now a possible purchase will bring an end to their long reign.


EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment