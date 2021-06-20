Iran election: Ebrahim Raisi dey set to become president

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Ebrahim Raisi dey set to be Iran next president after im win most of di votes wey den don count so far.



Im beat three other candidates for di poll wey most would-be candidates bin bo dey allowed to contest.



Mr Raisi na Iran top judge and e hold ultra-conservative views. Im dey under US sanctions and don dey linked to past executions of political prisoners.



Iran president na di second-highest ranking official for di kontri, after di supreme leader.



Di president get significant influence over domestic policy and foreign affairs. But for Iran political system na di kontri supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wey be top religious cleric, get di final say on all state matters.



Iran dey operate under conservative religious values, and efforts on political freedoms don dey in check since di Islamic Revolution for 1979. Many Iranians see dis election as sometin wey dem don arrange for Mr Raisi to win, and dem shun di poll.



Who is Ebrahim Raisi?



Di 60-year-old cleric don serve as prosecutor for most of im career. Im collect appointment as head of di judiciary for 2019, two years after im lose by wide margin to Hassan Rouhani for di last presidential election.



Oga Raisi don present himself as di best pesim to fight corruption and solve Iran economic problems. "Our pipo grievances over shortcomings dey real," im tok as im cast e vote for Tehran.



Im dey very loyal to Iran ruling clerics, and pipo don even see am as possible successor to Ayatollah Khamenei as di kontri supreme leader.



