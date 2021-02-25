Press Releases of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Jara Online

Introducing Jara, an initiative from Google’s Area 120

Global e-commerce is a thriving industry amounting to nearly USD 3.9 trillion worldwide in 2020.



Africa has not been left out of this trend - the e-commerce market in Africa is emerging with massive potential for growth and expansion. With the global COVID-19 pandemic and varying degrees of lockdowns, retailers and shoppers alike have, en masse, turned to online shopping.



Jara, an online marketing platform built by Google’s Area 120, the tech giant’s in-house incubator, promises to change the landscape of e-commerce in Africa.



Why Jara?



Business owners will be able to create a digital storefront, manage inventory, and connect with customers nationally and internationally. Shops will gain visibility across different Google platforms - from Search to Google My Business. Jara provides an avenue to attract new customers, drive sales, increase product visibility, manage operations, and improve marketing and advertising.



Similarly, buyers are able to better find unique, special products available for sale from local shops and artisans around them. Buyers can search and filter by location, product types and even attributes.



For example, a buyer can query for “Ankara dresses in Osu”. Jara’s powerful recommendation algorithms make it easy to find products by interest and relevance.



Jara is happy to announce that it has launched in Ghana and is currently on-boarding select businesses as early-access partner merchants.



Visit https://jara.app/ today and find something special!