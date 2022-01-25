International Games Committee of GOC yet to receive working documents

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Frederick Otu Lartey, the Chairman of the International Games Committee, a sub-committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has stated that his committee is yet to receive a working document from Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the GOC.



According to him, his committee was formed over five months ago but does not have any working document to guide them in the discharge of their duties.



Mr. Lartey, who also doubles as the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) disclosed this in a meeting with various heads of the National Federations affiliated to the Olympic and Commonwealth movement.



He added that his committee could no longer wait for the GOC president as there are two major international games nearing which are the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).



The representatives of the various federations present expressed their disappointments in the slow working pace of the subcommittee and urged the committee to step up preparations and ensure an incident-free Games.



Mr. Lartey assured members that the Games Committee was committed to ensuring a stress-free and smooth process towards every game including Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Africa Youth Games in Egypt.



He added that the Games Committee was ready to begin active work towards the Games when the working documents are fully retrieved from the President of the GOC.



The Games Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee was formed in July last year by the Executive Board of the GOC and is mandated to oversee the organization and formation of its working team under GOC to ensure successful participation at every game.



Ghana would be participating in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, Birmingham Commonwealth Games between July and August, African Youth Games in Egypt this year October.