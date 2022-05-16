Inter Allies' 'whistle-blower' Hashmin Musah banned 'only 6 months'

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Hashmin Musah reveals match fixing plot



Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months by GFA



Inter Allies and Ashanntigold banned



The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has banned former Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah for 'only six months' after assisting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in investigations into match manipulation in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Hashmin was initially handed a two-year ban but was later reduced to six months after efforts to unravel culprits of the fixed-match.



AshantiGold thrashed Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Hashmin who came on as a substitute second-half in the match scored two own goals.



When asked about his deliberate own goals, the 25-year-old confessed to foiling what he suspected was a fixed 5-0 scoreline.



According to the verdict of the GFA, "Hashmin Musah is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 24 months."



"However, the Committee has mitigated the sanctions due to the role he played in unravelling the fixed match.



"His sanction is therefore reduced to a period of six months and warned not to take the law into his hands but has a duty to disclose any such occurring to the GFA through the Integrity Hotline."



Asante Kotoko player, Richmond Lamptey and about 20 other players have been banned for 24 months by the GFA DC while Asantigold and Inter Allies have been demoted to the Division 2 league.



"This decision shall be communicated to FIFA to be given international application in accordance with the GFA Disciplinary Code and FIFA Disciplinary Code considering that a number of players are now playing in clubs outside the jurisdiction of the Ghana Football Association". - Extract from today's GFA ruling on AshGold v Inter Allies



In short, if you were implicated in the latest match fixing ruling and are currently playing outside the country, Fifa has been told to apply the sanctions wherever you are.



