Inter Allies set to file an appeal against demotion to Division Two League

Embattled Ghanaian club, Inter Allies FC has decided to file an appeal against the verdict from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) demoting the club to compete in the Division Two league.



The capital-based club since the start of the 2021/22 football season has been under investigation by the Disciplinary Committee.



This became necessary after allegations that the team’s second meeting with Ashanti Gold SC in the Ghana Premier League last season was staged.



Today, a statement on the website of the Ghana FA has disclosed that investigations have revealed that indeed the game was fixed.



To serve as a strong warning to clubs in the local league, the Disciplinary Committee has demoted both Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC to compete in the Division Two League.



Unhappy with the verdict, officials of Inter Allies FC according to sources have decided to file an appeal.



The club believes it is being treated unfairly and wants the demotion to be overturned.



