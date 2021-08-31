Inter Allies lead the way with the most outgoing transfers in Africa the last decade

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian club Inter Allies lead the way as the club which has transferred the highest number of players in Africa in the last ten years.



This was found in a report published by the world football governing body FIFA in a research conducted into transfers in every confederation which is a member of FIFA.



Inter Allies have the highest number of outgoing transfers having sold a total of 64 players outside the shores of Ghana in the last ten years more than any other club on the African continent.



Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo, Clifford Aboagye, Baba Mensah, Ropapa Mensah, Patrick Kpodo, Abdul Halik, and Victorien Adebayor are among the players they have sold.



They are closely followed by Egyptian side Wadi Degla who have sold 52 players outside Egypt in the last ten years with Senegal's Diambars FC closely following in third place.



Unsurprisingly, there are three Ghanaian clubs in the top ten clubs to have sold the most players in Africa with Inter Allies topping the African chart whiles Right To Dream Academy and Dreams FC are also in the top ten.



Liberty Professionals who until recently was the conveyor belt of talents for the various Ghanaian national teams are 11th on the chart as the club to have sold a lot of players in Africa the last ten years having sold the likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, Asamoah Gyan among others.



Out of the 30 African clubs published, Ghana had eight other teams, WAFA, Dreams FC, Right to Dream Academy, Liberty Professionals, Berekum Chelsea, Charity Stars, Kotoko, and Medeama.



