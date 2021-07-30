Inter Allies defender picks 5 Hearts of Oak players in GPL team of the season

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Inter Allies defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has picked five Hearts of Oak players in his Best XI for the just ended Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the 25-year-old opted for 5 players from the league champions but he surprisingly left out Fatawu Mohammed.



He picked Congolese left-back Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Salifu Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh among his Best players of the season.



Below is his full squad



GK – Razak Abalora



DF – Samuel Appiah, Raddy Ovouka, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu, Robert Addo Sowah



MF – Benjamin Afutu, Rashid Nortey, Richard Boadu



FW – Salifu Ibrahim, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Diawisie Taylor



