You are here: HomeSports2021 07 30Article 1320595

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Inter Allies defender picks 5 Hearts of Oak players in GPL team of the season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hearts of Oak won the league Hearts of Oak won the league

Inter Allies defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has picked five Hearts of Oak players in his Best XI for the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the 25-year-old opted for 5 players from the league champions but he surprisingly left out Fatawu Mohammed.

He picked Congolese left-back Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Salifu Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh among his Best players of the season.

Below is his full squad

GK – Razak Abalora

DF – Samuel Appiah, Raddy Ovouka, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu, Robert Addo Sowah

MF – Benjamin Afutu, Rashid Nortey, Richard Boadu

FW – Salifu Ibrahim, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Diawisie Taylor

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment