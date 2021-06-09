Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye shares thoughts after Legon Cities defeat, switches focus to Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Inter Allies head coach, Felix Aboagye shared his thoughts after his side’s 1-0 defeat Legon Cities on Monday, June 7, 2021.



Cephas Doku scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute for the Royals as they held firm to claim all the three maximum points.



The result meant that Allies remain rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 26 points after 28 rounds of matches played.



Speaking in his post-match press conference, the gaffer pulled no punches as he gave his honest assessment of the game.



“I think it was a very bad game for us we didn’t play well as expected of us, we had hopes of winning and climbing the league table unfortunately we conceded in the second half and had to succumb to Legon Cities.



"We have to accept this painful defeat; we didn’t expect this to happen and has dampened our team’s spirit.”



Felix Aboagye quickly turned his attention to the next game against Asante Kotoko and the need to start picking up points.



“Looking at the points gap, it’s very bad for us. We are desperately in search of an away win and we had confidence in winning this game. With six matches left to finish the season we have some energy to fight and we will do so, all hopes aren’t lost yet and we will work towards that."



"Our next game is against Asante Kotoko – a very tough match but we will get ready and make sure we get the maximum points to keep us in the shape of survival.”