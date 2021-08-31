Inter Allies FC Ghana's biggest talent exporter in Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Ghanaian side, Inter Allies have been ranked as the number one club in Africa with the highest number of outgoing transfers in the last decade.



This was published by FIFA who researched into the transfer dealings (sales) of clubs in every confederation over the past decade.



Allies have managed to sell as many as 64 players with the closest challengers being Wadi Degla of Egyptian who sold 52.



Some of the noticeable players they sold in the last decade include Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo, Clifford Aboagye, Baba Mensah, Ropapa Mensah, Patrick Kpodo, Abdul Halik and Victorien Adebayor.



Majority of the players were sold to Scandinavian clubs notably in Swedish, Denmark and Norway.



They were relegated from the Ghana Premier League at the just concluded 2020/21 season after an eight-year stint.



But the club started their transfer dealings when they were in the second-tier of Ghana football.



Out of the 30 African clubs published, Ghana had eight other teams - WAFA, Dreams FC, Right to Dream Academy, Liberty Professionals, Berekum Chelsea, Charity Stars, Kotoko and Medeama.