‘Insulting and even racist’- Gabby Otchere-Darko reacts to Milo’s comments

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars exit 2021 AFCON after Comoros defeat



Gabby wants GFA to sack Milovan Rajevac



Pressure mounts on coach Milovan Rajevac to resign



Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has described coach Milovan Rajevac’s post-match comments after Ghana’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as ‘insulting and racist’.



The Serbian coach supervised the worst Black Stars team in the history of the AFCON after bowing out of the group stages with just a point.



The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko described the comments as insulting and added that some people will see it as a racist comment because the Africa Cup of Nations is a prestigious tournament.



“I will not resign, because I came here to take Ghana to the World Cup.” The unfortunate words of Coach Milo.”



“These words alone confirm that the Serb didn’t approach the AFCON tournament with the seriousness expected of a national coach. He doesn’t deserve the sympathy of the GFA,” Gabby reacted after the game.



