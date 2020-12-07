Press Releases of Monday, 7 December 2020

Institute of Public Relations-Ghana presents nose masks for voters

IPR donates nose marks to the Coalition of Election Observers

The Institute of Public Relations-Ghana has presented One Hundred Thousand nose masks to the Coalition of Election Observers for distribution in high-need communities to ensure as many Ghanaians as possible cast their votes on December 7.



The mask would help ensure the voters exercising they're in a safe environment and to help limit the spread of Covid-19 during this very important national exercise.



The nose masks package was mainly sponsored by IPR's Corporate partners and by IPR members as the third leg of a series of interventions by the Institute in support of the national efforts to win the Covid-19 battle.



IPR members had earlier in the year raised money through voluntary contributions for two Covid-19 social intervention efforts namely the IPR DO YOUR BIT and the IPR Anti-Stigmatisation campaigns.



Explaining how the nose masks will be distributed, IPR president, Mawuko Afadzinu, said the focal areas will be community markets which are the centres of economic activity.



Selected markets in the Greater Accra Region to benefit include Dome market, Aglogloshie and Old Fadama Markets, Kaneshie market, Kasoa Market, Ashiaman Market, Madina Market, Malata Market, Nima Market, and Chorkor among others. Other regions would also benefit from the package.





