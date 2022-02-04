Inside the luxurious mansion of Sammy Osei Kuffour, flooded with cars

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



Arguably one of the richest retired footballers in Ghana, Samuel Osei Kuffour can boast of owning a luxurious mansion, properties and a number of cars.



The ex-Bayern Munich player is estimated to own $5 million worth of properties scattered across Ghana.



As of 2020, when he granted JoyNews and Bayern Munich Media entry into his mansion, Osei Kuffour showcased some of the luxurious cars he owns.



The ex-player can boast of a Porsche Panamera 4S Hybrid, Range Rover Evoke, Mercedes Benz S-Class, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon among others.



Interestingly, all his cars have been customized in the name of his children.



Not many ex-football stars have been able to accomplish half of Osei Kuffour's worth after calling it time on football.



In Ghana, it's easy to come across retired footballers in financial distress but a wise lesson given to Osei Kuffour is what he has survived on to amass wealth which continues to fetch him money to live such a luxurious life.



The former Black Stars captain resides at East Legon a widely known enclave which is the abode for the high class in Ghana.



The UEFA Champions League winner is also a member of the East Legon Executive club, a popular group made of predominantly rich men of affluence.



According to the media narrative, the club is Ghana’s top-class persons who are the movers and shakers of Ghana’s economy to wit they dictate the financial structure of the state and have a number of companies across the various sectors of the economy.



To be a member of this group, one ought to have chalked a certain financial threshold.



It is very unusual to find footballers among such corporate executives but Samuel Osei Kuffour appears to have broken that jinx.



Below is a sneak pick into Osei Kuffour’s luxurious mansion flooded with cars



Author: Joseph Adamafio



