Inkoom unmoved by match-fixing allegation against Hearts

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has said he is not bothered about match-fixing claims in the Ghana premier league as alleged by Mr. Albert Commey.



Mr Commey alleged four games in the Ghana Premier League were fixed on the final day of the 2021/22 season, including Hearts of Oak’s 1-4 loss to Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking to Class Sports, the former Black Stars right-back said staying professional on the pitch has always been his goal.



“In my opinion, this is not something new and I don’t feel bad about it because, at the end of the day, I do not know what he is talking about. As a player, I am always on the pitch to do everything I have to do to help my club [Hearts of Oak], so, I am not paying much attention to what is going on currently,” he stated.



“I have an image to protect, which is very important to me and I would not get myself into such dealings,” the former FC Basel player added.



Inkoom, who is also a former Kotoko right-back returned to the Ghana premier league mid-way through the 2021/22 season.



He ended his debut season with 12 appearances, two goals, and two assists for Hearts of Oak and also won the MTN FA Cup title under gaffer Samuel Boadu.



Hearts of Oak also finished 6th in the just-ended premier league season and are set to represent Ghana at the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup with the preliminary stages kicking off in September.