Injury woes rule Thomas Partey out of Black Stars squad

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: GNA

Black Stars’ Deputy Captain, Thomas Partey has been dropped from Otto Addo’s call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and the four-nation tournament next month.



Ghana would face Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before taking on Central Africa Republic.



The team would also engage in a four-nation tournament as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Partey, who sustained a thigh injury in Arsenal's Premier League game against Crystal Palace when his side won 3-0 would sit out of Addo’s list until he recovers.



The return of Arsenal’s star from injury seems to take a bit longer than expected as management of the team were optimistic about the midfielder's return for the final game of the season against Everton last weekend.



However, the Arsenal midfielder holds a daily personal training sessions as he continues his recovery from injury.