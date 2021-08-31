Injury blow for South Africa ahead of World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifying opponents South Africa are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Mothobi Mvala due to injury.



The enterprising midfielder who plies his trade for Mamelodi Sundowns missed the side MTN8 semi-final clash with Golden Arrows and remains a doubt for South Africa’s qualifying games against Ghana and Zimbabwe.



Mamelodi Sundowns played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final clash against Golden Arrows last weekend.



However, Mothobi Mvala was amongst six Mamelodi Sundowns players that missed the game due to injuries.



His absence in the qualifiers will be a big blow for coach Hugo Broos who seeks to qualify the Bafana Bafana to the World Cup.



Meanwhile, Mothobi Mvala’s teammate Mosa Lebusa had to already withdraw from Hugo Broos’ squad due to injury while Portuguese based Sphephelo Sithole had to withdraw due to COVID-19.



Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela was also forced to withdraw from Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad due to an injury of his own.