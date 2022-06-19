Injury blow for Bristol City as Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo ruled out for three months

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out for up to three months with a shin injury.



This means that the forward will miss Bristol City’s entire preseason as well as the first few games of the 2022/23 season.



Semenyo returned from Ghana duty earlier this month with the problem, having made his debut for the Black Stars against Madagascar on June 1.



The injury was initially thought to be minor, but after experiencing additional pain and having concerns about his summer participation, the 22-year-old visited a specialist earlier this week.



Unfortunately, tests have revealed that Semenyo's shin injury is severe, and he is unlikely to return to training until the beginning of September.



It's a significant setback for City as they prepare to return to the High Performance Centre ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season, which begins on July 30.



Last season, Semenyo's return from a long-term injury helped transform the Robins attack, as the dynamic attacker scored eight goals and adding 12 assists in 31 league appearances.



In January, Semenyo was named Championship Player of the Month, while Nottingham Forest had a transfer offer turned down on deadline day.



Semenyo was expected to attract further interest this summer, with Celtic, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Forest, and Brighton & Hove Albion among those keeping a close eye on his situation, but the injury effectively rules out a summer move.