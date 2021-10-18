Injured Tema Youth goalkeeper to undergo surgery on Wednesday

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Christian Addai, the Tema Youth goalkeeper who sustained a horrific injury in the Division One Super League Cup is in stable condition and will undergo surgery on Wednesday, the club has announced.



Christian Addai suffered a career-threatening injury in the Division One Super League game against Bibiai Gold Stars at the Madina AstroTurf on Friday.



The young goalkeeper collided with Andrews Baido Of BibianiGoldstars in the 84th minute in his attempt to prevent BibianiGoldStars from getting an equalizer.



The Tema Youth captain quickly went down on the ground with his hand in the air calling for help after sustaining that nasty injury.



The 19-year-old seemed to have suffered a fracture in his right leg and had to be carried off the pitch by the paramedics.



The young goalkeeper was in severe pain as seen being stretched off the pitch into the waiting ambulance to be carried to the hospital.



The club in a statement has announced the young goalkeeper is in stable condition and will require surgery immediately.



“Our Captain and goalkeeper Christian Addai who suffered that horrible injury against @GoldStarsSc yesterday is now in a stable condition. He will undergo surgery on his broken leg next week Wednesday. Thank you for your prayers and support”.