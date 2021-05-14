Injured Olympics goalkeeper asked to pay his medical bills, club to repay him after showing receipt

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper, Saed Salifu, has been left by the club without any financial support to treat himself after sustaining an injury.



The youngster has traveled back home to secure treatment which is been catered for by his parents.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based radio station Happy FM, Saed disclosed that the Chief Executive Officer of the club Oluboi Commodore told him to foot his own medical expenses which will be paid by the club after showing receipt.



“I was told by the CEO of the club Oluboi Commodore to go to the hospital and take care of myself, later they will reimburse me”, he told Happy FM.



“It didn’t make sense to me because I wasn’t having the sort of money needed for the treatment at that time. So I decided to go to my parents for treatment. I am currently getting better and hoping to join the team soon”.



“I didn’t watch the game but I am sad we lost against Aduana Stars. Even though I can’t play again for the rest of the season, I will be part if they win the title so definitely, I feel bad we lost”, he added.



Saed Salifu has been in top form for Great Olympics this season before sustaining the injury.



He has been ruled out for the rest of the season.