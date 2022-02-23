Injured Hudson-Odoi expected back for Carabao Cup final

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to return to fitness ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool this weekend.



The English-born Ghanaian attacker hasn't been in action for Chelsea in the last two games due to injury.



Hudson-Odoi returned from the FIFA Club World tournament in Abu Dhabi, which Chelsea won, with an Achilles problem.



As a result, the 21-year-old missed the Premier League victory against Crystal Palace.



He was also not in the squad for the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Lille. The Blues won 2-0 courtesy goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.



However, Thomas Tuchel is confident of having Hudson-Odoi for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley.



Hudson-Odoi has assisted six goals and three in 27 appearances for the World champions this season.