Injured Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah set to undergo surgery

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have been dealt a huge blow as they will be without the services of versatile player Caleb Amankwah who will reportedly undergo a knee surgery in the coming days.



The player has failed to play for the rainbow club in any of their opening two matches of the new season.



Amankwah joined Accra Hearts of Oak as a free agent in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season after running out his contract with Aduana Stars.



According to reports, the versatile player who is adept at playing across the backline and also in midfield has been playing through the pain barrier but it has now been recommended to him that he must have a corrective surgery.



It is believed that the player who helped Hearts win the double last season will be out for at least six months.



Hearts are yet to record a win in two matches this season and will hope to bag their first three points against Aduana Stars on match day three.