Injured Bernard Mensah out of Kayserispor's game against Konyaspor

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah remains sidelined with a long term an injury and will not play for his side Kayserispor this weekend.



The attacking midfielder has been out with a cruciate ligament injury which he suffered in October 2021 in a game against Karagumuruk in a home match.



Since then the player has not played for his side and will not be available on Sunday when Kayserispor take on Konyaspor.



Kayserispor can however count on Emrah Başsan, who was injured but started working under the supervision of coach Hikmet Karaman, while Majid Hosseini started straight runs.



It remains unclear how long the midfielder will be out but it appears his season may have ended.



He has featured in just six matches this season for his Turkish Superlig side scoring two and providing three assists.