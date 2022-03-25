Injured Baba Rahman sends encouraging message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria clash

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Baba Abdul Rahman has sent an inspiring message to the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup playoff against Nigeria on Friday.



The Reading left-back will miss tonight's game due to an injury he picked in February while in action in the English championship.



Coach Otto Addo replaced the Chelsea-owned player with Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah.



Despite being out of the game, the 27-year-old urged his teammates to go all out and get the ticket to Qatar 2022.



"Good luck to the guys this evening. We know who we are and when we do what we have to do, the results will make our country proud," he wrote on Twitter.



Rahman played a key role as the Black Stars finished top of Group C in the qualifiers to grab a playoff spot against Nigeria.



Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The team will leave Kumasi on Saturday via a chartered flight to Abuja where the second leg of the mouthwatering clash will be played.



The Mashood Abiola stadium will host the Black Stars on March 29.



Nigeria are hoping to make it a seventh appearance at the global showpiece while Ghana are chasing a fourth World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.



