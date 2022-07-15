Injured Ansgar Knauff ruled out of Frankfurt’s friendly against Torino

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German forward of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff has been ruled of out Eintracht Frankfurt’s pre-season friendly match against Torino.



Although the player was present at the Eintracht training camp in Windischgarsten on Thursday, he could not take part in the training sessions.



From the checks made, the talented attacker is suffering from a pelvic injury.



While there are positive signs, Ansgar Knauff still feels discomfort in his pelvic and has been advised to wait for a while to recover before he can join his teammates in training.



Due to his injury, he is expected to miss the friendly match between Frankfurt and Torino on Friday, July 15.



The club is optimistic he will recover in time to train with the team to prepare for the huge Super Cup game against Real Madrid next season.



That game is scheduled to be played on August 10 in the Finnish capital Helsinki.