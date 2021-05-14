Iniobong Umoren murder: Police parade Akpan Uduak, Ini alleged 'killer' say tori of suicide na fake news

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Police for Uyo, Akwa Ibom state don deny tori of di death of Akpan 'Frank' Uduak, di alleged killer of Iniobong Umoren, di young lady wey die afta she bin ansa pesin call to come start work for di state.



Di state Police Commissioner, Andrew Amiengheme say dem get to parade 'Frank' afta tori begin spread say e commit suicide inside police cell.



"Dem say e don commit suicide for police cell, dem even give details say e use im trouser, I no know anywhere for di world wia suspect wey dem put for cell, with trouser dey hang imsef with am.



Pipo don dey call me from all ova di world as if police dey deliberately sabotage a direct case of murder, dats why we decide to call for dis press conference so you go fit see di man wey dem say don die. E dey here very much alive, hale and hearty." E tok.



E dey unfortunate say social media wey suppose be something wey go help di police na something dem dey use dey curse di police and di goment.



Di police commissioner also give update about di investigation.



E say dem first report di case as suspected kidnapping, while on di trail of di kidnapers, ICT pipo enta social media as na dia dem take connect, picture of di father and di boy come up and dem arrest di papa as di boy bin don escape.



E also clear up tori say di DPO of Uruan division, wey be di SP for di case, get hand for di mata as e tok say di SP bin only join Frank family to try convince am to return back Uyo from Oron wia e bin run go before dem gbab am.



"E bin first dey deny di case, but afta serious questioning, e break down and confess and na dia di case change from anti-kidnapping to homicide, murder and e lead di police to di place e bury di girl.



E dey obvious say struggle happen, mark dey part of her abdomen and her head. " Di CP tok.



Social media don scata, pipo say maybe Frank belong to a group of ritualist, or pipo wey dey harvest organ to sell but we all know wia dem arrest am dem no see anything to point to dat.



Investigation still dey on as we never go court yet, we no dey stop, di CP tok as e urge Nigerians to pass on vital information to di police to find out if true-true Frank belong to any organ harvester group.



