Inec online registration portal: How to know your 'Inec new polling unit'

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria election office INEC don ready for di continuous voter registration CVR exercise.



Independent National Electoral Commission go begin di exercise from Monday 28 June.



Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC Rivers State, Obo Effanga tell tori pipo for Port Harcourt say di CVR wey go last for over a year go dey in two levels: online and in person for INEC offices for evri local goment area and one rotational area wey dem go bring out as di exercise dey go on



First we go begin with online registration wey go last for three weeks. Dat na for pipo to fill dia data and upload dia passport photograph online for di portal wey we go launch from day Monday 28 June.



Den we go give a date/ appointment online wen di pesin fit come do data capture for di INEC office for di INEC local goment office



Di second level na di in person wia we go do biometric data capture for INEC offices for di local goment area. Dis na to cross check and confirm weda true true na di pesin wey register online be di real pesin and we go give di temporary voter card to di pesin. Dat one go begin from 19 July, 2021."



Who fit do fresh registration?



INEC say pipo wey never register before and don reach 18 years na do ones wey fit do fresh registration. Dem and those wey just newly become Nigerian citizens or newly relocate to Nigeria wey no get PVC before. If pesin don register for 2011 prat oda times, dem no need to do any registration again



How di Online registration be?



Di REC explain say pipo wey wan correct or make changes for dia data, transfer dia voting points and apply to replace dia lost or damaged voter cards fit do so online for di INEC portal.



"Pipo wey bin register for anoda State but wan transfer dia voting points to anoda State na for dem to apply to di local goment wia dem wan transfer to and di application go reach di State for approval. Dem fit also apply online too and e go reach us." Im tok



E add say pipo wey never collect dia voter cards fit also use dis opportunity collect am as e get 382,172 uncollected permanent voter cards for Rivers State as di state get 88.11% collection rate given dat 2.8million pipo don collect dia PVC.



How to know your new polling unit?



INEC say dem don increase di total polling units across di kontri from 119,974 wey in bin dey for 2019 to 176,846 polling units with di added 56,872 new polling units for di recent polling unit expansion exercise dem just conclude. Rivers State get 6866 polling from di 4442 wey bin dey before.



Di Rivers REC come emphasise say INEC no get any accredited online registration centre so make no pesin go patronise any place wey fit make such claim as dem dey do dat one at dia own risk.



"Any pesin wey get access to Internet for dia smart phone or laptop fit do di online registration by demsef."



E come ask political parties, traditional rulers, religious bodies, NGOs and odas to mobilise and encourage pipo to come out for di Continuous voter registration exercise for dia local goment areas.



