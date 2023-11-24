Industry Immersion Africa to enhance employability of 1,000 STEM graduates

Economy of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku, Contributor

Industry Immersion Africa (iiAfrica), a pan-African organisation dedicated to bridging the gap between academia and industry, has collaborated with the government of Ghana, through the National Service Scheme (NSS), to equip 1,000 young men and women with employable skills.



Targeted at university graduates of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) backgrounds, the program, dubbed ‘Ghana1000’ seeks to equip participants with relevant business and data skills in 6 weeks, at no cost.



Nearly 13 million young Africans aged 15-24, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), are unemployed. This startling ﬁgure is at least 2% higher than the global youth unemployment estimate.



This disparity gave rise to the Ghana1000 initiative as countless researches have proven that the effects of youth unemployment go beyond the individuals in question and extend to their families and the economies of their nations.



IiAfrica aims to assist up to 1 million STEM graduates in ﬁnding meaningful employment opportunities by 2030 across Africa.



"We believe in making employment a key driver of sustainable development and that one way to achieve this is to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Hopefully, this will extinguish the challenges often faced by STEM graduates when transitioning from the academic setting to real-world careers."



Beginning on October 9, 2023 the fully-funded intensive 6-week program will equip STEM graduates with the skills, knowledge, and experiences necessary to excel in their chosen ﬁelds. Some of the resources and programs available to participants include:



Specialised training in essential soft and technical skills, including communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and the latest industry-speciﬁc tools and technologies, delivered by distinguished faculty.



Hands-on projects and case studies which will allow participants to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges and build a strong portfolio.



Access to a network of experienced industry professionals who will offer mentorship and guidance throughout the course and beyond.



Networking opportunities amongst participants and with industry connections to increase participants’ chances of securing employment opportunities.



The 6-week STEM training program by iiAfrica is open to recent STEM graduates and young professionals, about to commence their national service and looking to enhance their employability, as they embark on successful careers in their respective ﬁelds.