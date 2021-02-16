Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: KSK Group

Induction into Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame

Group Managing Director of KSK Group of Companies Ghana Limited, Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonlu

The Executive Directors, with the board of directors and the Evaluation Committee of the Business Executive Limited (TBE), are delighted to extend our congratulations to you!



Based on our internal assessment of your performance and corporate appeal over the years, we are happy to inform you that you have been selected to be inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.



The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is conceptualized as a grouping of selected current and former Chairmen and Chairpersons and Overall Top CEOs in Ghana’s business sector who are actively working, retired or are nearing retirement, and whose accomplishments deserve to be recognized and celebrated for posterity to commemorate and emulate.



The event will also be attended by a few specially selected invitees comprising the Vice President of the Republic, Ministers of the Economic Sector, and CEOs of business facilitation/regulatory agencies, ambassadors of Ghana’s main development partner countries, and a few top-tier media CEOs or editors.



Rationale



The purpose of the Hall is to recognize and celebrate your professional accomplishments and to provide a forum to collectively contribute to the growth and development of corporate Ghana by providing your knowledge, skills, expertise, and experience to both successors at the helm of the

corporate sector and public policymakers/implementers.



This would be done through collective formal suggestions, recommendations, perspectives, and insights into good corporate governance, corporate strategy, legal compliance, financing structures, etc. which would be presented to business and professional associations of corporate Ghana and Government of Ghana through the Hall of Fame.



Event details



Date: February 26, 2021.



Time: 5:00 pm Prompt



Venue: Kempinski Hotel



Amount: GH? 11,600.00.



(Kindly note that the amount above includes a table booking and a guest, a plaque, certificate, embodied lapel pin, souvenir, COVID-19 safety kits, and an alumnus scarf)



For more information about the event and the organizers, kindly visit www.thebusinessexecutive.net .



We hope you would avail yourself of this opportunity to interact with some of the most influential and accomplished people in corporate Ghana & Africa and the public sector, as well as some of the most astute business and social investors in this country, in a most relaxed and comfortable atmosphere ideal for networking.



Following your acceptance, the process for incorporating the worthy and collectively agreed suggestions and recommendations of founding members would be carried out which ultimately would provide the Hall with a binding Constitution.



We thank you in advance for your highly anticipated acceptance to be inducted as a member of the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.



Kindly furnish us with the following materials: your filled form, two personal pictures, and your updated profile. There will be a jingle play that night about you which is edited by us.