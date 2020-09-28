Press Releases of Monday, 28 September 2020

Indo-Ghana chooses Appolonia Industrial Park for oxygen manufacturing facility expansion

The oxygen facility

Indo-Ghana Industries Limited has selected Appolonia Industrial Park in Appolonia City, Greater Accra’s new city, for the expansion of its oxygen manufacturing business.



The Indian-owned company manufactures industrial and medical gas for hospitals and companies and is currently located in the North Industrial Area in Accra. The new facility on one acre of land in Appolonia Industrial Park is expected to be ready for production in 2022.



“This expansion will help satisfy the current increasing demand for high-quality medical oxygen,” said Varun Tyagi, Managing Director of Indo-Ghana. “We are pleased to be developing this facility in the Appolonia Industrial Park, because of the planned infrastructure and well-structured development layout.”



Since 2010, Indo-Ghana has been providing high-quality oxygen to hospitals and other institutions such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Tata Motors and Dangote Cement. The company is also present in other West African countries, including Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia and Nigeria.



Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said, “Indo-Ghana’s move into Appolonia Industrial Park reinforces the market recognition of Appolonia City as the ideal place for not just residential homes but light manufacturing businesses.”



Appolonia Industrial Park is a 200-acre zone within Appolonia City’s 2,325-acre development with high-quality infrastructure specifically engineered for light industrial uses.



In addition to Indo-Ghana, other local and international companies developing facilities at the park include Axcon Energy, MainOne, Nickseth Construction, Alusynco, Crownhouse Construction & Logistics, PUMA Energy and Total Ghana.

