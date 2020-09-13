Press Releases of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

Indigenous Made in Ghana products and services nominated for awards

Some of the nominated brands

Some nominated indigenous Made in Ghana Products and services, have been shortlisted to receive the Pride of Ghana honors at the seventh edition of the Virtual Made in Ghana Awards 2020.



It is scheduled for Saturday, 19th September, 2020 at 5.00pm to 6.00pm on GTV and 8.00pm to 9.00pm on Joy Prime TV and also streamed live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



The Awards, an initiative of Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana (EFG) and endorsed by Ghana Standards Authority, on the theme “Promoting and growing indigenous business ventures into world-class brands” will honor (38) most celebrated and outstanding Made in Ghana products and service organizations for the production of unique products and delivery of efficient services.



The Made in Ghana Awards 2020 is a shortlisted of celebrated Made in Ghana products and service organizations which have exhibited excellence in manufacturing practices and standards.



Products and services nominated will be evaluated on their contribution to quality delivery achievements in creating economic and social values.



It is about seeking the pride of Ghanaian indigenous thirty-eight (38) most celebrated high quality and competitive products and services to create awareness, provide a boost to the business profile and reputation, increase the products’ credibility in international markets and build product loyalty to save the local manufacturing industries from collapse.



The official product nominees shortlisted are: Kleanz Hand Sanitizer, Auntie Mary’s Gripe Mixture, JRA Foundation Bathing Gel & Africa Fresh Alata Soap Black Beauty, JRA Lion Antiseptic & Everyday Fresh Liquid Detergent, Dadewa Nails & Ultimate Welded Mesh, Bine 20 Disinfectant, Ekumfi Pure Juice, Special Ice Mineral Water, Special Ice Carbonated Soft Drinks, Nkulenu Palm Soup Base, Taabea Herbal Mixture, Papa Jumbo Paper Towel & Fluffy Toilet Roll, Niche Chocolate Bites and Ingreen Irrigation System.



The services are Social Security and National Trust(SSNIT), Goil Company Limited (GOIL).Integrated Compost Packaging Limited, Royal Crown Packaging Limited, Jaykay Industries & Investment Limited, Allied Oil Ghana limited, New Crystal Health Services Limited, Dignity DTRT Apparel, Goldkey Properties Limited, Kane-Em Industries Limited, Ernest Chemist limited and Sleek Garment Export Limited.



The product categories include: Overall Best Product of the Year, Product of the Decade, Manufacturing Industry, Indigenous Product, Tissue and Paper, Textile, Food & Beverages, Apparel & Garments and Building Materials

The list includes: Pharmaceuticals / Herbal Products, Rubber and Plastics, Toiletries, Detergent, Cosmetics, Food Processing and Financial & Non- Financial.



Other honorary awards includes Outstanding Ghanaian Ambassador, Outstanding Ambassador, Woman Ambassador and the ultimate Pride of Ghana Award.



Products entered will be scored against five parameters that demonstrate overall Product Premium Quality, Product Content (local materials), Product labeling & Packaging, Product Competitiveness and product standard certification offering a point of difference from your competitors.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.