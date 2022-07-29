India thrash Ghana 5-0 in women’s hockey at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

India humiliated Ghana’s Black Sticks Ladies 5-0 in the Women’s hockey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday, July 29, 2022.



Ghana conceded the first goal three minutes into the match before conceding an own goal in the second quarter.



The Indians pushed harder and got their 3rd goal in the third quarter before extending their lead to 4-0. The Black Sticks Ladies conceded another own goal in the final minutes of the game to end the match at 5-0.



India’s win comes a year after they missed out on winning s bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Women in Blue are currently 6th in the World.



Ghana is currently last in group A and will come up against other Canada, England and Wales.



Ghana’s women’s team is made up of Ghana Police Service female hockey team and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) female hockey team with a few from the Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Army.



