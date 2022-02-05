Incoming Ghana coach Chris Hughton to name squad for Nigeria showdown right after confirmation

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Coach Chris Hughton will right after his appointment as the head coach of the Black Stars submit a squad for the clash against Nigeria in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager arrived in Ghana in January to trace back the roots of his father.



This week, the coach has met with officials of government at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The result of the meeting is that he has the nod to become the next head coach of the Black Stars.



With sources confirming that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in agreement with the quality of Coach Chris Hughton to make the national team better, the football association is now ready to finalise his appointment next week.



Once that is done, Coach Chris Hughton will be required to put together a squad to face Nigeria in the final playoff of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Chris Hughton when appointed as the Black Stars head coach, will work with Ibrahim Tanko and Otto Addo as his two deputies.



