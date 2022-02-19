Incoming Black Stars player Antoine Semenyo nets 6th goal of the season

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian forward, Antoine Semenyo has scored his 6th goal of the season for Championship side Bristol City.



Semenyo registered the goal on Saturday afternoon when Bristol City faced Middlesbrough at the Ashton Gate Stadium.



He fired it into the bottom corner after he was set up by a beautiful link-up play on the edge of the area.



His goal made sure of the three points for Bristol City who claimed a 2-1 victory and have climbed up to 16th on the table.



The goal means Semenyo has been involved in an impressive 13 goals in 19 league appearances this season, making him one of the top-performing Ghanaians in Europe.



Aside from his goal-scoring prowess, the centre-forward is a great playmaker and has assisted seven goals - the most by a Bristol City player.



The Ghana Football Association has reportedly met with Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo over a possible nationality switch.



The 22-year-old forward was born in London, England, but has not played for England at any level yet.



According to reports the player has expressed readiness to play for Ghana and could be included in the squad for next month's 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria.