Include local players in 2022 World Cup squad – Kim Grant to Black Stars coaches

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play Uruguay at 2022 World Cup



Partey’s goal seals qualification for 2022 World Cup



New players switch nationalities to Ghana



Former Ghana international Kim Grant has urged the Black Stars technical team not to neglect home-based players ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



The Prague Raptors coach urged that home-based players must be given opportunities in the team despite the arrival of some players who recently switched nationalities.



The Ghana FA recently announced that six foreign-based players including Atletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, were currently available for selection.



He noted that the inclusion of some local-based players in the Black Stars would improve the standard of the league and football in the country.



“Yes, they will bring quality to the national team but also it’s about the local players as well.



"Don’t neglect them. You need hungry and determined players to grow and come through the long-term future of the national teams and also the development of football itself”, he said in an interview on Accra-based radio station Happy FM.



JNA/DO