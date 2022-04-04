Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana have been paired alongside Portugal, and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.



The four-time African champions begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24, 2022.



Ghana will then play Korea Republic and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively at the Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.



Inaki Williams in an interview confirmed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) contacted him to switch nationality to represent the four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions but he felt it could be disrespect to those who were born in Ghana.



Born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, the Williams brothers have been a long-term target for the West Africans who have been keen to lure him away from Spain.



Ghana’s efforts over the years have so far been futile, with the forward turning down every approach from the Football Association.



Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has become a major factor to convince the 27-year-old centre-forward to announce his decision to represent Ghana with his younger brother, Nico Williams.



Inaki Williams is one of the highly-rated strikers in Spanish La Liga after scoring 74 goals and providing 44 assists in his 331 appearances for Athletic Bilbao in all competitions.



He is eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level despite playing 30 minutes for Spain in an international friendly against Bosnia Herzegovina in 2016.



His younger brother, Nico Williams who is a winger has also scored three goals with an assist in his 34 game outings for Athletic Bilbao since his promotion to the senior side in 2021.