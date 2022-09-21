Inaki and Nico Williams begin Ghana and Spain journey after joining teammates in camp

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Inaki William and Nico William have begun their international journey with Ghana and Spain respectively after joining their teammates in camp for September games.



Ghana will play Brazil and Nicaragua on September 23 and 27 in a pre-World Cup friendlies whiles Spain take on Switzerland and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League games on September 24 and 27.



The pair who plies their trade for Athletic Bilbao will not be featuring for the same national team despite being brothers.



While Inaki Williams has decided to play for his native country, his junior brother, Nico Williams has opted to play for Spain.



Nico arrived at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid) on Monday to begin training with the Spanish national team ahead of their games.



His senior brother, Inaki Williams on the other hand has joined the Black Stars team ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Brazil on Friday.



The Black Stars opened camp on Monday to begin preparations ahead of the game against Brazil.



Ghana take on the five-time World Champions at the Stade de Oceane, Le Havre.