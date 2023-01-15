Inaki Williams struggles in Athletic Club’s 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad

Sports News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward, Inaki Williams had an unforgettable match as his side Athletic Club lost by -1 to Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, January 14, 2023.



Alexander Sorloth scored the first goal in the match before Takefusa Kubo doubled the lead as Oihan Sancet reduced the deficit to 2-1 before halftime.



Mikel Oyarzabal scored the third goal for Real Sociedad to snatch all three points in the game.



Inaki Williams who was handed a starting role alongside his brother Nico Williams were unable to stop Real Sociedad from running away with the three maximum points.



The Black Stars striker played 76 minutes of action before he was substituted. The 28-year-old recorded no shot in the game as he was deployed on the right-hand flanks in a 4-3-3 system.



Inaki Williams has now gone five matches without a goal after scoring in the game against Villareal on December 20, 2022.