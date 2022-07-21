Inaki Williams scores in Athletic Bilbao’s pre-season victory

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Inaki Williams is warming up for the new season positively as he scored for Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.



Williams, who recently decided to play for the Black Stars, scored for the Spanish club in a 4-1 win against Bochum.



The 28-year-old beat the goalkeeper with a near-post finish as Bilbao won their first friendly in pre-season.



It was the German side that took the lead. Forward Simon Zoller made it 1-0 for Bochum after 58 mintues.



Six minutes later, Bilbao's experienced midfielder Raul Garcia equalised, and a brace by Asier Villalibre and a goal from Williams sealed the victory.



Before the match, Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde said he wants to see Williams score more goals in the upcoming season.



“Well, he has been playing as a centre-forward lately. He can play both there and on the flank and during the pre-season we will test both positions. He is a player who produces a lot and then we want him to always be more accurate in front of goal.



“I think he has to work on that, he's working on it and we're going to see if we can get him to increase his numbers,” Valverde said.



Williams has a lot of work on his sleeves especially after agreeing to play for the Black Stars.



In the coming months, he will have the chance to mark his debut for Ghana before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.