Inaki Williams reveals his favourite Twi expression

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Athletic Club star, Inaki Williams, has revealed his favourite Ghanaian language expression.



Williams, who completed his nationality switch from Spain to Ghana a fortnight ago, is familiar with some words in the popular Ghanaian language, Twi.



In an interview with Tv3, he said "Ma me Sika", which translates to give me money is his favourite expression.



The 27-year-old disclosed that his mother loves using those phrases, making it his favourite Twi expression.



Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams were in Ghana for the summer holidays.



“I admire and love Ghana, the food, tradition. My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there," he said.



“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more. So I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.”



Inaki Williams is expected to make his Ghana debut in September in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.