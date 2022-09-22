Inaki Williams, other new players have settled well into Black Stars – Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian sportscaster, Kwabena Yeboah says he has been impressed with how Inaki Williams and the other new players have settled into the Black Stars.



The Athletic Bilbao forward is one of the new players in line to mark their debut for the Black Stars on Friday when Ghana takes on Brazil.



Others include Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Stephan Ambrosius, Antoine Semenyo, and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer.



Currently in France with the team, Kwabena Yeboah says all players have settled in as if they have been part of the Black Stars for years.



“There is a saying that football is an international language. Although they appear new it's as if they have been with this team for hundreds of years. Inaki Williams, the first to come around. It’s as if he has been with the team for a very very long time,” the veteran Ghanaian commentators told Joy Sports in an interview.



Kwabena Yeboah, “Almost every single player it’s as if it’s a dream come true. Finally, they have managed to play for this nation. For me, I’m super excited. The bonding and everything, if you are new you wouldn’t know these are players who just joined the team. It’s as if they have been with the team for a very long time.”



Ghana will lock horns with Brazil on Friday, September 27, 2022, in Le Havre, France.



