Inaki Williams is like Asamoah Gyan - Yaw Preko

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams, a striker with La Liga side Bilbao, has been compared to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan by Accra Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko.



“We should make good use of Williams and benefit more from him, he’s like Asamoah Gyan," Yaw Preko told Angel TV.



Williams came on after halftime in Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France.



He made his first start for Ghana on Tuesday night in Lorca, Spain against Nicaragua, which Ghana defeated 1-0.



Inaki Williams scored and assisted in Bilbao's thrashing of Almeria on Friday evening. His brother Nico Williams also scored and grabbed an assist in the encounter.