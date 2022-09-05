Inaki Williams breaks the internet after recovering from ankle injury to extend La Liga record

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams stunned football fans on social media after recovering from an ankle injury in one week to extend his La Liga record of most consecutive games played.



His return sparked wild reactions on social media, with many amazed that the Ghanaian, who suffered an ankle injury on Monday, August 29, 2022, recovered in time to play in Atheltic Bilbao's 1-0 loss to Espanyol on Sunday, September 4.



Inaki was stretchered off in the 54th minute during the club's 4-0 win over Cadiz and was set to undergo a further examination with many anticipating he would go off for a long while due to the injury.



Surprisingly, he returned in the game against Espanyol, extending his La Liga record of most consecutive appearances to 237. He lasted 71 minutes before he was subbed off for Gorka Guruzeta.



Since April 20, 2016, Inaki Williams has not missed a La Liga match.



Some football fans believe he is 'built different' after learning his record and his immediate recovery from an injury that keeps players on the sideline for long.





Below are some reactions





After suffering a sprained ankle last week, Iñaki Williams’ streak of playing in every La Liga match since April 20, 2016 was at risk.



Today he starts for Athletic Bilbao against Espanyol and makes it 237 consecutive appearances.



Built different ???? pic.twitter.com/cAbCwoHqLg — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 4, 2022

INAKI WILLIAMS STARTS! ????



After suffering an injury last week, his streak that has been ongoing since April 2016 looked to be at risk.



Today he starts against Espanyol and makes it 237 consecutive appearances. Incredible ???? pic.twitter.com/O3QVHu9VWR — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 4, 2022

???????? Iñaki Williams' record-breaking run of consecutive LaLiga appearances extends to 237 games.



An injury could not even keep him out ???? pic.twitter.com/KaHydKNq1I — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 4, 2022

Inaki Williams is an absolute machine man. When it looked like his legendary streak is gonna end, he actually defeats the injury to start the match for A Bilbao. https://t.co/QEDZZ7W4iB — Y P (@imYash07) September 4, 2022

Iñaki Williams is actually built different. Would be a dream for an #FPL manager. — Sam. (@utdsvm) September 4, 2022

#LFC should consider signing Inaki Williams. He has played a 237 games in a row. This means he doesn’t get injured which is something Liverpool needs pic.twitter.com/FMCOm8PF3j — Omar Selim ???????? (@OmarAhlyMasr) September 5, 2022

Only if every Arsenal player can be built like Inaki Williams who has not missed a game since 20th April 2016, a whopping 256 straight games.



A man built different. — Gøøner Kale (@GoonerKale) September 4, 2022

Not even a sprained ankle last week can stop Iñaki Williams.

237 consecutive appearances ???? pic.twitter.com/0n5FiOxjda — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 4, 2022

???? AMAZING! Iñaki Williams will start this afternoon against Espanyol who was out of pocket after his ankle injury v Cadiz! ????

So the Ghanaian player will play his 237th straight game with Bilbao! He hasn't missed a single La Liga game since April 17, 2016! ????????

A MACHINE! ???? pic.twitter.com/3bdXBQdx8h — Bee Sports (@BeeSports_app) September 4, 2022

Iñaki Williams’ streak of playing in every La Liga match since April 20, 2016 was at risk, after spraining his ankle last week...



Today he starts for Athletic Bilbao against Espanyol and makes it 237 consecutive appearances ???? pic.twitter.com/cpISH8KYDG — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) September 4, 2022

Iñaki Williams picked up an ankle injury on Monday...but not enough to stop him featuring in his 237TH CONSECUTIVE LEAGUE GAME for the mighty Athletic Club this afternoon — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) September 4, 2022

Inaki Williams is 237 games straight without missing a game. What a player. Sadly no one is talking about it. — HyDee_utd (@Qabasa11) September 4, 2022

After some injury concerns going into the game, Iñaki Williams started against Espanyol today to make it 237 consecutive appearances ????



That stat is incredible???? pic.twitter.com/JJdg5Hj7Xe — LiveScore (@livescore) September 4, 2022

Seemed almost a certainty that Iñaki Williams’ record-breaking run of games would come to an end when he left Cádiz on crutches on Monday but remarkably he STARTS today at home to Espanyol. Indestructible. https://t.co/96nsdHDLTc — Fútbol es la leche (@futboleslaleche) September 4, 2022

Iñaki Williams' record-breaking run of consecutive LaLiga appearances extends to 237 games.



Not even an injury can stop Athletic Club's Iron Lion. ???? pic.twitter.com/uta8t7XdM7 — Squawka (@Squawka) September 4, 2022

After spraining his ankle last week, Iñaki Williams STARTS for Athletic Bilbao against Espanyol.



His record-breaking run of 237 consecutive La Liga appearances continues. ????????????



Built different. pic.twitter.com/4erWb3ZcMr — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 4, 2022

Iñaki Williams' record breaking six year run without missing a La Liga game will come to an end after he picked up an ankle ligament injury... ????



236 consecutive matches later. Amazing achievement! ???? pic.twitter.com/If1vqZv73i — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 31, 2022

Inaki Williams back in the Athletico Bilbao starting line up after picking an injury last week



He record still remain intact 237 La Liga games for the Ghanaian now pic.twitter.com/9w9Vyk1a32 — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) September 4, 2022

