Inaki, Nico Williams arrive in Ghana amid nationality switch reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Athletic Bilbao duo Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have arrived in Ghana for holidays amid widespread reports that the two brothers are close to pledging allegiance to Ghana.



Ace journalist Michael Oti Adjei reported on Monday, June 6, 2022 that the two brothers were coming to Ghana with meeting scheduled over the topic.



“Inaki Williams coming home with Nico tonight. Then one or two meetings. Then that Black Stars conversation will get really interesting. My guess is at least one Williams could become a Black Star after the holidays,” he tweeted.



The two brothers are being courted by the Ghana Football Association as Ghana look to strengthen the squad for the 2022 World Cup.



27-year-old Inaki Williams is eligible to play for Ghana despite making a single appearance for the Spanish national team.



When quizzed about playing for Ghana, Inaki Williams said that much as he loves the country, he feels no connection to the national team.



“I admire and love Ghana, the food, tradition. My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there.



“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more. So I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.” Williams said to The Guardian.



Nico Williams who is 19-years-old has yet to commit to any country and could be swayed by Ghana’s World Cup qualification to play for the Black Stars.



In a related development, reports indicate that Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey has completed his nationality switch and could play for Ghana in the next call-ups.



