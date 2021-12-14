In-form Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu provides assist in KAS Eupen's victory in Belgium

Soccer News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu provided the only assist as KAS Eupen defeated Beerschot 1-0 in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.



The nimble-footed attacker, Nuhu once again was the star of the game after he assisted Emmanuel Agbadou to net the game's only goal in the 34th minute.



Nuhu threatened the Beerschot goalkeeper before the first half ended but his effort was saved.



In the Second half, the hosts started by far the strongest with Isaac Nuhu forcing the Beerschot goalkeeper in a quick two saves within eight minutes.



Eupen were nearly were rewarded with their second goal when Isaac Nuhu’s through ball to Prevljak was again saved by the goal post.



Nuhu was substituted in the 70th minute but wound up being the one who claimed the man of the match honor for the game with 8.1 star performance.



Nuhu who has been on the radar of French Giant Marseille and Gent has scored one and assisted two his last 4 games for Eupen.