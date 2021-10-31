In-form Andre Ayew elated with Al Sadd's superb win over Al Ahli

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has expressed his satisfaction following his club side, Al Sadd's win over Al Ahli in the Qatari league.



Andre has been on a brilliant run following his move to the Qatari club this summer as a free agent.



The former Swansea City player scored his team's third goal in a 4-1 win at home, extending their undefeated record in the ongoing season under Xavi Hernandez.



Hassan Al Haidos scored the only goal for the home team in the first half, but Baghdad Bounedjah made it 2-0 nine minutes after halftime.



Patrick Eze scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 68th minute, but Ayew converted a penalty kick 10 minutes from time to restore the home team's two-goal advantage.



Baghdad Bounedjah again netted late in the game to make the final score 4-1.



Following the win, Andre Ayew took to social media to express his satisfaction after securing all points.



"Another 3 points. Alhamdulilah. we keep going," he tweeted. Alhamdulilah is Arabic phrase for "All thanks is due to God."



Ayew's goal-scoring form in the Qatari Super League is very impressive. The 31-year-old attacker has scored seven goals in seven consecutive matches.



